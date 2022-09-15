Neighbours End Game is an additional five explosive episodes which airs off the back of Neighbours during the 35th Year anniversary.

The show centres around Elly Conway being whisked away to Pierce Greyson’s remote island glamping resort to celebrate her 35th birthday with a key group of her Ramsay Street friends. What they don't know is that Finn Kelly's evil side has been unmasked and he's hatched his ultimate deadly revenge plan.