Countdown to Neighbours 35th Anniversary

BackCountdown to Neighbours 35th Anniversary13 Mar 202013 Mar 2020Unlock new content every day!NEXT STORYThe Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?AdvertisementRelated ArticlesThe Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay StreetAnother Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episodeIan Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours FinaleIt's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss! Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours FinaleIn news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.