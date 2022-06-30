Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
My Market Kitchen - S7 Ep. 51
Lifestyle
Air Date: Mon 4 Jul 2022
Chefs Mike Reid and Laura Sharrad are joined by a variety of guests in the iconic Prahran Market cooking delicious, easy to follow recipes.
EpisodesHome
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 7
About the Show
Please join Laura Sharrad and Mike Reid at the Prahran Market for season 7 of My Market Kitchen. This season of MMK is full of familiar faces, amazing healthy dishes and budget recipes that are sure to get you in the kitchen!