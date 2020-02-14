MotoGP

MotoGP World Championship 2020

All the MotoGP action is back in 2020

The best racing action on two wheels launches back on Network 10 in 2020 with every single round of the MotoGP World Championship season live and free on 10 and 10 Bold.

The 2020 season opens in Qatar on March 8 and former Australian Grand Prix motorcycle legend, Daryl Beattie returns to lend his expert knowledge of motorcycle racing to the MotoGP coverage. Fellow racer Cameron Donald joins in on the action with our MotoGP host Sam Charlwood rounding out the team.

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will be front and centre on 10 Bold, with a gripping weekend of racing broadcast live from Phillip Island on 24 and 25 October.

Catch the World’s best riders battle across the globe for the Championship win, live on 10 Bold.

Check out the 2020 MotoGP Race Calendar

The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps