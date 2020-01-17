2020 MotoGP Race Calendar

|
Date
|
Time
|
Grand Prix
|
Round
|
Channel
|19 July
|2130-2300
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain
|Round 2
|Bold and 10 play
|26 July
|2130-2300
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Andalucía
|Round 3
|Bold and 10 play
|09 Aug
|2130-2300
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Czech Republic
|Round 4
|Bold and 10 play
|16 Aug
|2130-2300
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Austria
|Round 5
|Bold and 10 play
|23 Aug
|2130-2300
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Styria
|Round 6
|Bold and 10 play
|13 Sept
|2130-2300
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino
|Round 7
|Bold and 10 play
|20 Sept
|2130-2300
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna
|Round 8
|Bold and 10 play
|27 Sept
|2230-2400
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya
|Round 9
|Bold and 10 play
|11 Oct
|2130-2300
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of France
|Round 10
|Bold and 10 play
|18 Oct
|2230-2400
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon
|Round 11
|Bold and 10 play
|25 Oct
|2130-2300
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Teruel
|Round 12
|Bold and 10 play
|08 Nov
|2330-2500
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Europe
|Round 13
|Bold and 10 play
|15 Nov
|2330-2500
|2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia
|Round 14
|Bold and 10 play
|22 Nov
|2330-2500
|2020 Grand Prix of Portimão
|Round 15
|Bold and 10 play