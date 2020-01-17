MotoGP

2020 MotoGP Race Calendar

MotoGP Race Calendar

Date

Time

Grand Prix

Round

Channel
19 July 2130-2300 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain Round 2 Bold and 10 play
26 July 2130-2300 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Andalucía Round 3 Bold and 10 play
09 Aug 2130-2300 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Czech Republic Round 4 Bold and 10 play
16 Aug 2130-2300 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Austria Round 5 Bold and 10 play
23 Aug 2130-2300 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Styria Round 6 Bold and 10 play
13 Sept 2130-2300 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino Round 7 Bold and 10 play
20 Sept 2130-2300 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna Round 8 Bold and 10 play
27 Sept 2230-2400 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya Round 9 Bold and 10 play
11 Oct 2130-2300 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of France Round 10 Bold and 10 play
18 Oct 2230-2400 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon Round 11 Bold and 10 play
25 Oct 2130-2300 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Teruel Round 12 Bold and 10 play
08 Nov 2330-2500 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Europe Round 13 Bold and 10 play
15 Nov 2330-2500 2020 MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia Round 14 Bold and 10 play
22 Nov 2330-2500 2020 Grand Prix of Portimão Round 15 Bold and 10 play
Related Articles

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps