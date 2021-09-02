2021 MotoGP Race Calendar

|
Date
|
Time
|
Grand Prix
|
Round
|
Channel
|29 Mar
|0330-0515
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar
|Round 1
|Bold and 10 play
|5 Apr
|0230-0415
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Doha
|Round 2
|Bold and 10 play
|18 Apr
|2130-2315
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Portugal
|Round 3
|Bold and 10 play
|2 May
|2130-2315
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain
|Round 4
|Bold and 10 play
|16 May
|2130-2315
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of France
|Round 5
|Bold and 10 play
|30 May
|2130-2315
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy
|Round 6
|Bold and 10 play
|6 Jun
|2030-2215
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya
|Round 7
|Bold and 10 play
|20 Jun
|2130-2315
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany
|Round 8
|Bold and 10 play
|27 Jun
|2130-2315
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Netherlands
|Round 9
|Bold and 10 play
|8 Aug
|2130-2315
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Styria
|Round 10
|Bold and 10 play
|15 Aug
|2130-2315
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Austria
|Round 11
|Bold and 10 play
|29 Aug
|2130-2315
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Great Britain
|Round 12
|Bold and 10 play
|12 Sep
|2130-2315
|2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon
|Round 13
|Bold and 10 play
|19 Sep
|2130-2315
|2021 Grand Prix of San Marino
|Round 14
|Bold and 10 play
|4 Oct
|0630-0815
|2021 Grand Prix of USA
|Round 15
|Bold and 10 play
|24 Oct
| 2230-2415
|2021 Grand Prix of Italy
|Round 16
|Bold and 10 play
|7 Nov
|2330-0115
|2021 Grand Prix of Algarve
|Round 17
|Bold and 10 play
|14 Nov
|2330-0115
|2021 Grand Prix of Valencia
|Round 18
|Bold and 10 play