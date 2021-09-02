MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Race Calendar

Date

Time

Grand Prix

Round

Channel
29 Mar 0330-0515 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar Round 1 Bold and 10 play
5 Apr 0230-0415 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Doha Round 2 Bold and 10 play
18 Apr 2130-2315 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Portugal Round 3 Bold and 10 play
2 May 2130-2315 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain Round 4 Bold and 10 play
16 May 2130-2315 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of France Round 5 Bold and 10 play
30 May 2130-2315 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy Round 6 Bold and 10 play
6 Jun 2030-2215 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya Round 7 Bold and 10 play
20 Jun 2130-2315 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany Round 8 Bold and 10 play
27 Jun 2130-2315 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of The Netherlands Round 9 Bold and 10 play
8 Aug 2130-2315 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Styria Round 10 Bold and 10 play
15 Aug 2130-2315 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Austria Round 11 Bold and 10 play
29 Aug 2130-2315 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Great Britain Round 12 Bold and 10 play
12 Sep 2130-2315 2021 MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon Round 13 Bold and 10 play
19 Sep 2130-2315 2021 Grand Prix of San Marino Round 14 Bold and 10 play
4 Oct 0630-0815 2021 Grand Prix of USA Round 15 Bold and 10 play
24 Oct  2230-2415 2021 Grand Prix of Italy Round 16 Bold and 10 play
7 Nov 2330-0115 2021 Grand Prix of Algarve Round 17 Bold and 10 play
14 Nov 2330-0115 2021 Grand Prix of Valencia Round 18 Bold and 10 play
MotoGP: 2021 Wrap
MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps