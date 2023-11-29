Matildas vs Canada LIVE on 10 and 10 Play

The CommBank Matildas will be making their way to Canada in December as they prepare for a two match series against the side who they overcame in the group stages of the FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this year.

Tony Gustavsson's side's first match will take place on Saturday, 2 December with kick off scheduled for 1430 AEDT.

They will then head to Vancouver for their second meeting with the action set to get underway from 1400 AEDT on Wednesday, 6 December.

Watch Press Conference with Tony Gustavsson ahead of the Matildas' opening fixture with Canada.

