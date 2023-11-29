Matildas

Matildas vs Canada LIVE on 10 and 10 Play

CommBank Matildas head to Canada in December

The CommBank Matildas will be making their way to Canada in December as they prepare for a two match series against the side who they overcame in the group stages of the FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this year.

Tony Gustavsson's side's first match will take place on Saturday, 2 December with kick off scheduled for 1430 AEDT.

They will then head to Vancouver for their second meeting with the action set to get underway from 1400 AEDT on Wednesday, 6 December.

Watch Press Conference with Tony Gustavsson ahead of the Matildas' opening fixture with Canada.

Watch the CommBank Matildas  live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Matildas double header in Canada live and free on Network 10
Relive all the action from the Matildas Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play
Relive all the action from the Matildas Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play

