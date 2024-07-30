Hunted 2024: Everything To Know About The Million Dollar Heist

The hit series is back, taking everyday Aussies and giving them the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put their lives on hold and go on the run, attempting to outsmart a team of professional Hunters.

Can these Fugitives outsmart some of the country's greatest minds, go off the grid, and disappear for 20 days? With bragging rights and a major cash prize up for grabs, who will make it all the way to the end?

This season kicks off with a brand-new twist, a new Chief, and all the drama you love.

When does Season 3 of Hunted start?

Hunted Season 3 premieres Monday, August 12 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play.

What is the Million Dollar Heist?

This year, Hunted kicks off with a brand new twist and dropping our nine pairs of ordinary Aussies directly into their new lives of crime.

Teams will be split in half, selecting one 'robber' and one 'planner', the nine robbers will work together to break into a bank holding $1 million dollars. Grabbing as much cash as they can, the robbers will need to successfully jump in a getaway car and attempt to reunite with their teammate, who has planned their escape route out of Geelong and -- hopefully -- off the Hunters' radar for good.

How much can Fugitives win?

The prize pool depends on what the robbers can get from the bank. With $1 million dollars up for grabs, whatever they're able to steal successfully will be divided amongst the Fugitives and, if they make it to the extraction point, will be their prize money!

Who is the Chief?

This year a brand-new Chief steps up to lead Hunted HQ. Reece Dewar OAM has been part of the team and now he's taking the helm, with the goal of the first-ever clean sweep, capturing all Fugitives before they reach the extraction point, and if anyone can lead the Hunters to victory, it's Reece.

Reece spent over 20 years with the Australian Defence Force in training and operational deployment and served in the Special Operations Command for 12 of these years as a Warrant Officer and a Commissioned Officer. He has been awarded the Chief of the Defence Force Commendation, the Chief of Army Commendation as well as the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for services to the Special Operations Community.

Who are the Hunters?

Once again, Hunted HQ is packed full of some of the country's most skilled cyber and intelligence specialists and investigators who have served in the Australian Defence Force, Australian Federal Police, or British Intelligence.

Working alongside those in HQ are our four Ground Hunter teams, Team Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta.

Who are the Fugitives?

This year, nine teams of two will head out on the run and put their lives on hold to attempt the greatest game of hide and seek.

READ MORE: Hunted The Million Dollar Heist: Meet The Fugitives

The full cast has been revealed, ranging from besties, couples, cousins, and a father-daughter duo, but do these teams have what it takes to rob a bank, outsmart the Hunters and make it 20 days on the run before they can score big with their winnings?

Hunted Season 3 Premieres Monday, August 12 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play