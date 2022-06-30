Sign in to watch this video
Healthy Homes Australia - S10 Ep. 16
Lifestyle
Air Date: Sat 11 Jun 2022
Walt's year long renovation story comes to end. The front of the house gets landscaped, the family bathroom is remodelled and the finishing touches are added for the big reveal.
About the Show
Join Walt and Dani for Australia’s lifestyle series, giving you a fresh look at the latest innovations in the home, garden, building and lifestyle space.
Healthy Homes Australia is a lively and stylish lifestyle series which delves into the world of building, renovating, styling and on-trend things for your home, garden and lifestyle. From a world first to an old favourite, Walt and Dani show you things you can do yourself at home without a team of tradies behind you, as well as getting stuck into the big jobs with our team of regular experts. Heathy Homes Australia is a must see if you love making your house a home