Join Walt and Dani for Australia’s lifestyle series, giving you a fresh look at the latest innovations in the home, garden, building and lifestyle space.

Healthy Homes Australia is a lively and stylish lifestyle series which delves into the world of building, renovating, styling and on-trend things for your home, garden and lifestyle. From a world first to an old favourite, Walt and Dani show you things you can do yourself at home without a team of tradies behind you, as well as getting stuck into the big jobs with our team of regular experts. Heathy Homes Australia is a must see if you love making your house a home