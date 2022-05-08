Gracepoint

Gracepoint - S1 Ep. 1
M | Drama

Air Date: Sun 11 Oct 2020

A new detective leads the investigation when a young boy is found dead on a beach.

About the Show

Gracepoint is an American crime drama television series created by Chris Chibnall. It is a remake of Chibnall's UK drama series Broadchurch, and stars that series' lead, David Tennant, along with Anna Gunn, as two detectives investigating the murder of a boy in a small, tightly knit coastal town.