Escape Fishing with (ET) Andrew Ettingshausen as he travels Australia and the Pacific, hunting out the most exciting species, the most interesting spots, and the most fun mates to go fishing with.

From Vanuatu and New Zealand to the Kimberley and Broome, from the tip of Cape York to the edges of the Southern Ocean, you’re in for a great ride with each new episode.

Escape Fishing With ET is the new name for a series now in its 21st year. The longest running and most popular Australian fishing show by a long cast!