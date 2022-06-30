Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Escape Fishing With ET - S23 Ep. 21
Lifestyle
Air Date: Sat 2 Jul 2022
Escape with former Rugby League Legend "ET" Andrew Ettingshausen as he travels Australia and the Pacific, hunting out all types of species of fish, while sharing his knowledge on how to catch them.
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
About the Show
Escape Fishing with (ET) Andrew Ettingshausen as he travels Australia and the Pacific, hunting out the most exciting species, the most interesting spots, and the most fun mates to go fishing with.
From Vanuatu and New Zealand to the Kimberley and Broome, from the tip of Cape York to the edges of the Southern Ocean, you’re in for a great ride with each new episode.
Escape Fishing With ET is the new name for a series now in its 21st year. The longest running and most popular Australian fishing show by a long cast!