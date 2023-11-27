Dessert Masters 2023: Meet The Final 3 Chefs

It has been a whirlwind season for Dessert Masters, the competition that has seen some of Australia's greatest and most talented pastry chefs, bakers, chocolatiers and culinary geniuses battle it out for the title and glory -- and, of course, the $100,000 prize money.

Having made it through the challenges set by our incredible judges, Melissa Leong and Amaury Guichon, just three chefs remain, facing one last challenge to see who will be crowned Australia's very first Dessert Master!

Gareth Whitton, Jess Liemantara, and Reynold Poernomo each possess their own unique skills and, throughout the competition, we've seen them flex their excellence in flavour and finesse. Here are your top 3 chefs for Dessert Masters 2023:

Gareth Whitton

The king of tarts was welcomed into the MasterChef Australia fam when he set his Smoked Pecan and Butterscotch Tart as a pressure test during Season 14, Fans & Favourites. Returning to the kitchen as a competitor, Gareth wanted to prove that he's "more than just the tart guy".

With his incredible ability to balance flavours and his technical wizardry and fine-dining background from his years working at a 3 Michelin star restaurant, Gareth has wowed Amaury and Melissa time and time again with his impeccable dishes -- and his ability to laugh in the face of dessert disaster.

Dishes like his Chocolate and Magicha cake and his Black Forest Tart have been absolute highlights in the competition so far, we can't wait to see what he whips up in the grand finale. Will the king of tarts also be the king of the kitchen?

Jess Liemantara

First stepping into the MasterChef Australia kitchen as Season 10's youngest competitor, Jess returned for Season 12 Back To Win. During that short amount of time, she was able to hone her incredible dessert skills and is now back for her third shot at the top prize. This time around, standing alongside fellow chefs, Jess has been building her own empire having worked at establishments like Om Nom, The Press Club and Nobu Melbourne.

Jess has proven herself to be supremely skilled when it comes to flavours and has plated up some absolutely jaw-droppingly beautiful and sculptural desserts like her money plant, bonsai, and bird's nest.

Coming into the grand finale, Jess has risen to every challenge, proving time and time again how she has evolved into an absolute master of sweet treats, but can she take out the title of Dessert Master?

Reynold Poernomo

The man, the myth, the culinary legend -- throughout the years Reynold has become synonymous with MasterChef and desserts, so it's no surprise that he's standing at his first grand finale in the MasterChef kitchen in a desserts competition!

First appearing in Season 7 of MasterChef Australia and returning for Back to Win alongside Jess, Reynold continued to wow the nation -- and the world -- with his incredible culinary creations. From his golden Snitch to Down The Rabbit Hole, he had a huge reputation to live up to, and each time he stepped into the Dessert Masters kitchen he did just that.

From his Monochrome to creating an edible pear and plate, Reynold continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the competition. Having never made it to a finale in the competition before, is this the dessert king's shot at his very first top spot?

Don't miss the grand finale of Dessert Masters when it airs Tuesday, November 28 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play.