Con Man

Con Man - S2 Ep. 1
PG | Comedy

Air Date: Mon 18 Apr 2022
Expires: in 11 months

Jack Moore meets with his agents to find his movie career is on the rocks. Wray isn't sure how to tell Jack he's dating Faith, Jack's assistant.

Episodes

Season 2

About the Show

Con Man is an American comedy web series created, written, directed by, and starring Alan Tudyk. The series follows cult science fiction actor Wray Nerely (Tudyk) as he tours the convention circuit. Tudyk, one of the stars of the 2002 science fiction TV show Firefly, based Con Man loosely upon his own experiences.