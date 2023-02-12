'THIS IS WILD': Fans Are Shook By Australian Survivor's Wildest Tribal Council Ever

Spoiler alert: This article WILL spoil one of the wildest tribal councils we've ever seen!

This season of Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains has already delivered some incredible tribal councils, but on Sunday night things went from zero to 100 very quickly.

Once again the Villains found themselves facing Jonathan at tribal after losing another immunity challenge. Having whittled their tribe numbers down over the last few weeks, tensions were already at an all-time high with the clash between King George Mladenov and Simon Mee only getting tenser.

But nothing could prepare the Villains for what was in store for them on Sunday night.

After losing the challenge, and during the inevitable scramble, Jordie the Joker crossed the divide and revealed to Shonee and George that Simon had an idol on him. The trio decided to make a move to blindside Simon, while Simon still had his sights firmly set on getting George out once and for all.

Walking into yet another tribal, Jonathan LaPaglia revealed that they would be doing things a little differently: before going to a vote, the Villains would compete for individual immunity then and there, meaning one player would be safe from that night's vote.

An emotional Simon managed to take out the win, meaning George's blindside plans were out the window. But unbeknownst to Simon, George also had a hidden immunity idol up his sleeve.

This is where things got interesting. Promising to "cause a war between the three boys", George started throwing grenades, blowing up Simon, and Jordie's games with Steve the man in the middle.

Throughout all of this, Jonathan simply watched on, stunned at the antics of one of the most firey tribal councils we've ever seen, adding "I'm loving it, I just wish I had some popcorn."

When it finally came time to vote, a clearly rattled Simon begged George to not "forget about the people you walked over on the way to the top".

Meanwhile, Geroge made the promise that he was "about to blow shit up". And boy did he live up to that promise.

Call him King or call him the cockroach, but George had Simon against the ropes. Whipping out his hidden immunity idol, and swinging it around his head with reckless abandon, he then offered Simon an ultimatum: save Stevie, or see his ally be voted out.

But wait, there was so much more. With Simon near tears, apologising to Steve for not being able to save him in the game, Jonathan read out the votes... only to reveal that George, Liz and Shonee had taken aim elsewhere, sending a shocked Fraser home instead.

We can't wait to see what happens next.

Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains airs Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand