The Merge Has Arrived!

Grab a bowl of popcorn, add some Maltesers, and get your friends over for a viewing party. It's the moment we've all been waiting for, and we can hardly contain our excitement.

One thing I do dislike about #SurvivorAU over the US version is that it takes too damn long to get to merge — Ashleigh Smith (@TheAshleighKate) August 19, 2019

The merge is FINALLY here! And with six Contenders and six Champions left to fight it out, there couldn't be a better time for it.

So who's survived the first five weeks of exhausting challenges and non-stop drama?

Harry Cannot Be Killed

Dirty Harry has been likened to a cockroach - nothing can get rid of him. He somehow managed to make it through to the merge, despite everyone's best efforts to get him out (he must be a wizard!).

The Overlooked Contenders

Simon just scraped through - if the Godmother (Janine) had her way, he would have been the next one out. Meanwhile, Abbey and John are sitting tight, staying under the radar...

Unexpected Friendships

The King of the Jungle, aka Luke, has formed a new relationship with Baden. And after spending some father-son time fishing, we have reason to believe they have potential to become the new power couple post-merge. Watch out Daisy and Shaun!

Puppet Masters

David seems to be running the show (still) but he better watch out because he's got a knife in his back and our underdog, Pia, may be the one holding it.

But before the battles begin, every new tribe needs a name, right? And who better to have a name already picked out than our super fan, Andy.

No one: Absolutely no one: Not a dang soul: Andy: So I researched the name of the merge tribe knowing full well I'd make it through.#SurvivorAU — Australian Survivor (@Survivor_AU) August 20, 2019

They call themselves ‘Soli Bula’, which according to Andy, translates to ‘Welcome Together’. For a slight second, our perspective on Andy changed because that's uncharacteristically sweet.

But that feeling didn't last long. The evil mastermind eventually revealed it actually means ‘Sacrifice’.

The Games Begin

Now that everyone's together, there's a chance to form new alliances and remove big threats. But in an attempt to stay strong, the Champions returned to their old tribal lines and pushed to vote a Contender out first.

David put Shaun and Daisy on top of the 'Most Wanted' list, but he can't get rid of them that easy.

The best part of merge is the individual rewards and immunity. The challenges have been turned up a notch and it's everyone for themselves.

Daisy smashed Simon and David in the reward challenge, earning herself an idol, and Shaun won immunity.

The only problem is, of course, David. His suspicions made Daisy paranoid that her name would be written down, so she flushed her idol during Tribal Council. What a waste.

Bombshell Exit

Everyone voted for Andy to leave, but he wasn't going without a fight. Revenge is best served cold and David is starting to taste it.

What a way to start the merge. We're so proud, Andy.