The History Of Immunity Idols On Australian Survivor

They lie, cheat, trick, and compete in every single way with only one safety net; the immunity idol.

Every season of Australian Survivor has a new idol that represents the unique theme of each season and they can either win the idol at challenges or find a hidden immunity idol around camp.

Let’s look through the history books to see where we started, and where we are now.

Season 1

Team Immunity Idol: A Samoan spear. During the three-tribe portion of the game, the tribe that finished second received a smaller spear.

Individual Immunity Idol: A necklace with hanging, fake boar tusks

Season 2

Team Immunity Idol: A Samoan tiki.

Individual Immunity Idol: A necklace with an emerald design

Hidden Immunity Idol: A circle, fake boar tusk attached to string necklace

Season 3: Champions v Contenders

Team Immunity Idol: A wooden vase with hanging coloured stones.

Individual Immunity Idol: A wide necklace with a white stone and iron stars

Hidden Immunity Idol: A white stone with an intricate silver design around it

Season 4: Champions v Contenders

Team Immunity Challenge: An animal skull tied to a base with string.

Individual Immunity Idol: A necklace with a skull and red and brown fabric

Hidden Immunity Idol: A Skull

Season 5: All Stars

Team Immunity Idol: A rusted sword.

Individual Immunity Idol: Necklace with red stones

Hidden Immunity Idol: Red stone

Season 6: Brains V Brawn

Team Immunity Idol: A wooden sculpture of a bird and a snake, based on Australian aboriginal art.

Individual Immunity Idol: A necklace with small skulls

Hidden Immunity Idol: A red stone held by a boney claw

Season 7: Blood V Water

Team Immunity idol: An orange gemstone surrounded by metal half-rings, with red and blue strings attached.

Hidden Immunity Idol: A red circle with swirls at the centre

