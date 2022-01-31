The History Of Immunity Idols On Australian Survivor

They lie, cheat, trick, and compete in every single way with only one safety net; the immunity idol.
Every season of Australian Survivor has a new idol that represents the unique theme of each season and they can either win the idol at challenges or find a hidden immunity idol around camp.
Let’s look through the history books to see where we started, and where we are now.
Season 1
Team Immunity Idol: A Samoan spear. During the three-tribe portion of the game, the tribe that finished second received a smaller spear.
Individual Immunity Idol: A necklace with hanging, fake boar tusks
Season 2
Team Immunity Idol: A Samoan tiki.
Individual Immunity Idol: A necklace with an emerald design
Hidden Immunity Idol: A circle, fake boar tusk attached to string necklace
Season 3: Champions v Contenders
Team Immunity Idol: A wooden vase with hanging coloured stones.
Individual Immunity Idol: A wide necklace with a white stone and iron stars
Hidden Immunity Idol: A white stone with an intricate silver design around it
Season 4: Champions v Contenders
Team Immunity Challenge: An animal skull tied to a base with string.
Individual Immunity Idol: A necklace with a skull and red and brown fabric
Hidden Immunity Idol: A Skull
Season 5: All Stars
Team Immunity Idol: A rusted sword.
Individual Immunity Idol: Necklace with red stones
Hidden Immunity Idol: Red stone
Season 6: Brains V Brawn
Team Immunity Idol: A wooden sculpture of a bird and a snake, based on Australian aboriginal art.
Individual Immunity Idol: A necklace with small skulls
Hidden Immunity Idol: A red stone held by a boney claw
Season 7: Blood V Water
Team Immunity idol: An orange gemstone surrounded by metal half-rings, with red and blue strings attached.
Hidden Immunity Idol: A red circle with swirls at the centre