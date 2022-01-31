Australian Survivor

Home
Video Extras
Australian Survivor Talking TribalArticles
More
Back

The History Of Immunity Idols On Australian Survivor

The History Of Immunity Idols On Australian Survivor

In a game where fire is life, there’s nothing a castaway won’t do to keep their torch alight.

They lie, cheat, trick, and compete in every single way with only one safety net; the immunity idol.

Every season of Australian Survivor has a new idol that represents the unique theme of each season and they can either win the idol at challenges or find a hidden immunity idol around camp.

Let’s look through the history books to see where we started, and where we are now.

Season 1

Team Immunity Idol: A Samoan spear. During the three-tribe portion of the game, the tribe that finished second received a smaller spear.

Individual Immunity Idol: A necklace with hanging, fake boar tusks

Season 2

Team Immunity Idol: A Samoan tiki.

Individual Immunity Idol: A necklace with an emerald design

Hidden Immunity Idol: A circle, fake boar tusk attached to string necklace

Season 3: Champions v Contenders

Team Immunity Idol: A wooden vase with hanging coloured stones.

Individual Immunity Idol: A wide necklace with a white stone and iron stars

Hidden Immunity Idol: A white stone with an intricate silver design around it

Season 4: Champions v Contenders

Team Immunity Challenge: An animal skull tied to a base with string.

Individual Immunity Idol: A necklace with a skull and red and brown fabric

Hidden Immunity Idol: A Skull

Season 5: All Stars

Team Immunity Idol: A rusted sword.

Individual Immunity Idol: Necklace with red stones

Hidden Immunity Idol: Red stone

Season 6: Brains V Brawn

Team Immunity Idol: A wooden sculpture of a bird and a snake, based on Australian aboriginal art.

Individual Immunity Idol: A necklace with small skulls

Hidden Immunity Idol: A red stone held by a boney claw

Season 7: Blood V Water

Team Immunity idol: An orange gemstone surrounded by metal half-rings, with red and blue strings attached.

Hidden Immunity Idol: A red circle with swirls at the centre

Watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner
NEXT STORY

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Advertisement

Related Articles

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Narrowly missing out on a spot in the final Tribal Council, Josh Millgate reveals why he’s glad Mark Wales won Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.
Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

Playing from the bottom for most of the season, Shay wasn’t part of anyone’s final plans, but that didn’t stop her from getting there.
‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

Coming in with barely any idea of how the game of Survivor played, Chrissy created her own strategy, one which took her to the final Tribal.
‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

On Monday night, Mark Wales was unanimously crowned Sole Survivor by the Blood V Water Jury.
Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

In a unanimous vote, the entire jury voted for Mark Wales to be crowned Sole Survivor for 2022.