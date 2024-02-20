'I'll Go Out With A Massive Bang': Hurricane Kelli Harris Voted Out Of Australian Survivor

On Tuesday night, Kelli Harris was the next Survivor to see her torch snuffed, doing the unthinkable and uniting the warring factions of the OG Rebels led by Feras and Kirby.

Kelli's unpredictable antics reached a boiling point, and in her efforts to protect Raymond, she drew the ire of the entire tribe and Hurricane Kelli was gone with the wind.

"I started watching Survivor when my kids were little," Kelli told 10 Play following her elimination, "it was so exciting knowing I was going to be popped on an island with a bunch of people. It's a fantastic game and my whole life, as a psychologist, I've always wanted to be part of a social experiment and this is it!

"A lot of people don’t know this but my mum died at the exact age I turned on Survivor," she continued, "so it was done in her honour. She died when I was young and couldn’t get to live life so I wanted to live it for her.

"I remember saying... if you don't put me on Survivor I'll just get a helicopter to drop me in the middle of an island and I’ll find my way out," she laughed, adding, "It’s all about taking risks as well".

During her time on the island, Kelli made an effort to conceal her profession from her fellow tribemates, hoping to mitigate her threat level. After her torch was snuffed, Kelli revealed the truth to her flabbergasted tribe that she was a psychologist.

"I was going to do that at some point in the game, I just didn't know when," she explained. "I'm all about opportunity, when opportunity strikes you've got to do it, and that was my opportunity to reveal.

"It was so funny to watch their faces, I guarantee you they did not believe I was a psychologist, they probably thought I was still playing the game," she continued.

"Being perceived as a low threat by the way I was acting silly and like I didn't know anything, that is what allowed me to get past that very difficult time," Kelli said, explaining that she was "playing a character" during the game, lulling her tribemates into a false sense of security around her.

"It worked so beautifully, but probably too well that I played my threat [level] down so low, people didn't take anything I said as credible," she laughed. "Unfortunately I got discredited by being too silly and too fun... there was a lot of patronising going on of Kel, but you know what? It's all good, it's all great."

One of Kelli's most notable moves in the game came at a time when the Rebels were toppling the "cuddle alliance". Rather than splitting the vote as instructed, Kelli decided to vote for Tobias, saving her best frenemy Alex. But why save someone who clearly didn't want to work with her in the future?

"Tobias was quiet, the dark horse, walking around camp not doing much - and Alex is so easy to read," Kelli explained, "he tells everybody everything, he can't keep secrets [and] Tobias was at the top of the triangle.

"Because Sarah and Alex weren't that aligned, but Alex and Tobias were, and Sarah and Tobias were, so bang! Boom! Took out the top of the triangle."

On Tuesday night, Kelli once again embraced the theme of the season and rebelled against her alliance's plans when they wanted to vote out Raymond. This time she did so loudly, refusing to take orders from Kirby, Valeria and Winna and instead putting a target directly on her own back.

"Once we moved to the Titans I felt as though my voice was definitely being lost with Kirbs," Kelli said. "I felt like, at that point, it was my opportunity to try and have my voice heard. It didn't happen so I had to change the game for me and for other people.

"Ray was very kind to me early in the game - he gave me his shirt which was such a significant [gesture]. It was symbolic for me because he kept me warm, metaphorically and emotionally, he kept me warm and I will be forever grateful," Kelli said.

"That's why I protected him, I knew it was going to be good for his game and... I chose to take the knife into my chest and save him."

The vote also came at an emotional time for Kelli, who was filming during her son's 18th birthday. Celebrating the milestone away from her family she admitted to feeling "a lot of mother's guilt", which sparked her maternal instincts to protect Ray.

"I call myself the waiting lion, not the sleeping lion. I was happy to play it down for a long time, this silly Kel... I thought, you know what? My back's up against the wall, I'm probably going to go out. I'll go out with a massive bang.

"I promised Ray and I told Kirby endless times I was not going to vote Ray out, and I think she just didn't believe me."

Frustrated that there were no other options, Kelli dug her heels in and began searching for an Idol, at odds with her own alliance. Meanwhile, loudly pushing back on the plan to vote out Ray to weaken Feras' alliance, Kelli accidentally united her tribe against her.

"It was totally clear, even Ray was stressed for me and was trying to help me look for an idol. It was totally clear I was going home."

Fully embracing the chaos of her own making, Kelli went into Tribal Council ready for a fight. "I think I loved Tribal because it was very heated and very emotional," she reflected. "As a psychologist, I love bringing out and triggering emotions. I wasn't surprised that it was that heated... it was actually quite humorous to watch."

Looking back, Kelli said that if she had her time again she may not limit her potential by playing up this "character" of herself.

"I like to have fun and I like to have happiness because I'm a very positive person, I'm a very positive psychologist so I wouldn't take that away, but I may have changed that slightly," she said. "I love the fact that I saved Ray but, at the end of the day, I would have liked to play the game longer and for the audience to see what I could bring to the game.

"I'm about creating emotions, triggering any emotion whether it's rage, joy, sadness, that's what it's about. I would have liked to show more of that gameplay of me - you only saw a little bit with the Tobias vote.

"And if I get to play again you'll see a very different character in Kel, because character is what I like to bring into the game."

Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels continues Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play