Australian Survivor 2023: Meet The Castaways In Heroes V Villains

TV's ultimate game is back and next year Jonathan LaPaglia will return to where it all began, bringing Australian Survivor back to Samoa for a true test.

Pitting heroes and villains against each other, we'll find out what kind of person it takes to win the title of Sole Survivor as they attempt to Outwit, Outplay and Outlast their fellow castaways.

Here's your look at the cast for Australian Survivor 2023: Heroes V Villains:

Hayley Leake - Heroes

After winning Season 6 of Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn, Queen Hayley is back to defend her title and prove once and for all that she's a hero not to be messed with.

Fighting back from the brink of almost being voted out, Hayley was given a second chance to get back in the game, and in doing so was given a renewed fire to make it all the way to the end of the game. Can she make it two for two? Only time will tell.

George Mladenov - Villains

Joining Queen Hayley is another Season 6 alum, King George himself, ready for his second shot after narrowly missing the throne in his original season.

George was a huge player during Brains V Brawn and quickly emerged as a favourite with his chaotic gameplay, dynamic testimonials and unique taste in Survivor fashions. Will Macedonian Jesus bless the king and see him make it all the way to claim the title that slipped through his fingers once before?

David Zaharakis - Heroes

AFL star David Zaharakis joins the Heroes after ending his run with Essendon in 2021 having played 226 games across his 13-year career. Zacka shot to stardom on Anzac Day in 2009 when he scored the iconic match-winning goal against Collingwood.

Now, his goal will be to make it to the final tribal and take on a new title of Sole Surivor. Does this hero have what it takes?

Shonee Bowtell - Villains

An undeniable fan favourite, Shonee is back after becoming a worldwide sensation during her stints in both Champions V Contenders and All Stars. Proving that she has the ability to play from the bottom, Shonee also showed her fellow All Stars that she is not someone who should be crossed.

With her signature style of "minimal effort and maximum return", will the wrath of Shonee see the superstar make it all the way to the end?

Keep an eye out for more as we update the cast as more are announced.

Heroes V Villains Is Coming January 2023