Macarthur FC are based in South Western Sydney, New South Wales and compete in the A-League. Founded in 2017, they are the newest team to enter the A-League, reaching the finals in their inaugural season in 2020/21. Their home stadium is Campbelltown Stadium.

The club formed when two separate bids for the A-League by South-West Sydney FC and United for Macarthur merged.

The united front and community spirit saw Macarthur FC born and become the newest A-League team.