How To Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men On Paramount+ and 10 play

Every 2022/2023 game live on Paramount+ with weekly games LIVE and free on 10 play

Australian football fans will be able to watch every game of the 2022/2023 Isuzu UTE A-League Mens campaign live on Paramount+.

The Isuzu UTE A-League Mens competition will kick off Friday 7 October on Paramount+ for the duration of the season, with a weekly simulcast on 10 and 10 play from Saturday 8 October. Check here for Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures.

10 play will also have highlights for all games of the A-Leagues 2022/23 season and extended highlights for those games broadcast on 10 and 10 Bold available on demand.

Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month. This will grant you access to every minute of A-Leagues action. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

  • Apple TV
  • Android TV
  • Telstra (Roku) TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Samsung TV
  • Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can i use Chromecast to watch 10 play

The event schedule will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up of key events, highlights, video extras, articles, galleries and more in the Football Hub.

Isuzu UTE A-League 2022/23 LIVE and free on 10 play
Charlie Austin signs for Brisbane Roar

There will be a new face in the Isuzu UTE A-League this season with ex-Premier League star Charlie Austin joining Brisbane Roar
Isuzu UTE A-League: Grand Final Preview

The stage is set for an all Melbourne affair come Saturday night as Melbourne City face off against Western United live and free on 10 and 10 play.
Isuzu UTE A-League: Elimination Finals Preview

The beginning of the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series is just around the corner. Catch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 play on demand.
The Significance of the Melbourne Derby

What makes the Melbourne derby a special occasion? We asked two former players – Archie Thompson of Victory, and Matt Thompson of Heart/City for their memories in the build-up to the big day on Saturday.As told to Simon Hill