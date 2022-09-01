How To Watch the Isuzu UTE A-League Men On Paramount+ and 10 play

Australian football fans will be able to watch every game of the 2022/2023 Isuzu UTE A-League Mens campaign live on Paramount+.

The Isuzu UTE A-League Mens competition will kick off Friday 7 October on Paramount+ for the duration of the season, with a weekly simulcast on 10 and 10 play from Saturday 8 October. Check here for Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures.

10 play will also have highlights for all games of the A-Leagues 2022/23 season and extended highlights for those games broadcast on 10 and 10 Bold available on demand.

Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month. This will grant you access to every minute of A-Leagues action. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

Apple TV

Android TV

Telstra (Roku) TV

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung TV

Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can i use Chromecast to watch 10 play

The event schedule will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up of key events, highlights, video extras, articles, galleries and more in the Football Hub.