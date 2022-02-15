NCIS: Sydney, First Ever International Series Joins The NCIS Franchise

NCIS: SYDNEY will be the latest in the NCIS franchise following spin-offs NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i and will be the first spin-off to be set outside of the United States.

Will Agent Gibbo be leading a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to stop the blight of seagulls from harassing people trying to enjoy fish and chips at the beach? Will the gang risk their lives to get a last-minute booking at Totti’s?

Okay… knowing the NCIS teams, the stakes will be a lot higher.

Launching exclusively on Paramount+ and Network 10 in Australia and internationally on Paramount+ in 2023, the original series will feature local stories and will also include the talents of Shane Brennan, the Aussie who created NCIS: Los Angeles.

Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey said, “We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural international series of NCIS to Australian shores.

“It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show and incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations. We can’t wait to get production underway.”

With production kicking off later this year there have been no cast announcements and, while the stories will be filmed in and amongst some of Sydney’s best locations, we’re already dream-casting what an Aussie NCIS team could look like.