10 News First: Breakfast

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

10 News First: Breakfast - 29 Jun 2022
UN | News

Air Date: Wed 29 Jun 2022
Expires: in 29 days

Get ready for the day with the latest news from the 10 News First: Breakfast team.

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022

About the Show

Presented by Lachlan Kennedy from Monday to Wednesday, and Natasha Exelby on Thursdays and Fridays,  10 News First: Breakfast offers viewers a concise news update at the start of their day, delivering all the latest breaking news and up-to-date reports on local, national and international stories.