Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Who the Bleep Did I Marry? - S2 Ep. 1
Reality
Air Date: Mon 20 Jun 2022Expires: in 7 months
Rickielee Pelo wanted the perfect family. After marrying policeman Jeff Pelo, she felt like her dreams had come true. When Jeff becomes the suspect in a serial rapist case, she stands by him.
Episodes
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 2
About the Show
Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? tells the real stories of men and women who lived happy, seemingly normal lives with the people they loved -- and who they thought they knew. When a clue or mishap causes them to dig further into the secret lives of their spouses, the shocking truths lead them to wonder who it is they really fell in love with. These stories include husbands with multiple families, spies working under cover, those who steal thousands of dollars, and others whose double lives include murder.