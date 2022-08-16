Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? tells the real stories of men and women who lived happy, seemingly normal lives with the people they loved -- and who they thought they knew. When a clue or mishap causes them to dig further into the secret lives of their spouses, the shocking truths lead them to wonder who it is they really fell in love with. These stories include husbands with multiple families, spies working under cover, those who steal thousands of dollars, and others whose double lives include murder.