Tracker - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Drama

Air Date: Sun 10 Apr 2022
Zin leads an escape from an alien prison. He and 218 other aliens land as energy and take over the bodies of humans. The prison's guard comes to Earth to catch them.

Episodes

Season 1

About the Show

An extraterrestrial lawman hunts escaped alien convicts that have taken over human bodies in present-day Chicago.