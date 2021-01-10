Toddlers Behaving (Very) Badly Is Coming To 10 and 10 play

Supernanny Laura Amies takes the tears and tantrums in her stride as she restores harmony for desperate parents across the United Kingdom with a good dollop of common sense.

Each episode will feature three different families experiencing bad behavioural issues with their little ones. No tantrum is too big to tackle; from a toddler with a dangerous obsession for running away, to night-time negotiations, extreme sibling rivalry and meltdowns of epic proportions.

Ah, the toddler years. You're not alone if you pre-emptively apologise to everyone around you upon entering a public space as you anticipate the warning signs of a Terrible Twos Tantrum.

Child behaviour expert Laura aims to teach even the naughtiest toddlers how to listen, have self-control, obedience and good manners. Have your child's favourite glitter pen handy, it's time to take notes!

Mark your diaries, because Toddlers Behaving (Very) Badly will premiere on Saturday, 23 January at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play