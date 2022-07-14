Sign in to watch this video
Toddlers Behaving (Very) Badly - S1 Ep. 3
Lifestyle
Air Date: Sat 6 Feb 2021
Childcare expert Laura Amies takes on the tears and the tantrums as she teaches toddlers how to listen, have self-control, obedience and good manners
Episodes Curation
Season 1
About the Show
Child behaviour expert Laura Amies, aka The Toddler Tamer, will take on the tears and tantrums, the biters and non-sleepers and restore harmony to households across the UK.
Laura believes no child is born "naughty" but that parents have forgotten the basics. Her mantra is keep it simple, and the results will speak for themselves!