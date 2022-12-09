Zac Efron & John Cena To Film A Movie In Melbourne In 2023

Melbourne-based fans will have to keep their eyes peeled, as the two stars are set to be around Melbourne at the start of 2023 for the new movie.

Both WWE star John Cena and actor Zac Efron will be on location for Ricky Stanicky at various sites around the city in February and March.

Some residents in the Melbourne inner-west suburb of Kensington received letters about the possible use of their houses for a minimum three-day period.

The movie, Ricky Stanicky, will be directed by Peter Farrelly of There’s Something About Mary and Green Book.

The synopsis reads: “As teenagers, four friends create a fictitious character, ‘Ricky Stanicky’, to get them out of sticky situations. It’s a lie that the boys find irresistible, and it continues to come in handy in their adult lives. But when their partners become suspicious, they’re forced to hire a washed-up, self-destructive actor to bring ‘Ricky’ to life with dire, yet hilarious consequences”.

So keep a lookout, Melbourne folks.