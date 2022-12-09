The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Zac Efron & John Cena To Film A Movie In Melbourne In 2023

Zac Efron & John Cena To Film A Movie In Melbourne In 2023

Zac Efron & John Cena will be ditching Hollywood and heading to Melbourne early next year for a comedy movie, Ricky Stanicky.

Melbourne-based fans will have to keep their eyes peeled, as the two stars are set to be around Melbourne at the start of 2023 for the new movie.

Both WWE star John Cena and actor Zac Efron will be on location for Ricky Stanicky at various sites around the city in February and March.

Some residents in the Melbourne inner-west suburb of Kensington received letters about the possible use of their houses for a minimum three-day period.

The movie, Ricky Stanicky, will be directed by Peter Farrelly of There’s Something About Mary and Green Book.

The synopsis reads: “As teenagers, four friends create a fictitious character, ‘Ricky Stanicky’, to get them out of sticky situations. It’s a lie that the boys find irresistible, and it continues to come in handy in their adult lives. But when their partners become suspicious, they’re forced to hire a washed-up, self-destructive actor to bring ‘Ricky’ to life with dire, yet hilarious consequences”.

So keep a lookout, Melbourne folks.

Man Refuses to Let Sister Cook Separate Food For Her Picky Kids
NEXT STORY

Man Refuses to Let Sister Cook Separate Food For Her Picky Kids

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man Refuses to Let Sister Cook Separate Food For Her Picky Kids

Man Refuses to Let Sister Cook Separate Food For Her Picky Kids

Her poor hungry children.
Canadian Parents Suing Fortnite Because Their Kids Are Addicted To The Game

Canadian Parents Suing Fortnite Because Their Kids Are Addicted To The Game

Three parents in Canada are suing one of the biggest franchises in the gaming world because their kids have stopped showering and sleeping just to play Fortnite.
Footage Shows Why You Should Put the Lid Down Before You Flush the Toilet

Footage Shows Why You Should Put the Lid Down Before You Flush the Toilet

Scientists have just disgusted all of us by sharing footage of what happens when you don't put the seat down when you flush.
Everyone In South Korea Is About To Become A Year Younger

Everyone In South Korea Is About To Become A Year Younger

South Korea is set to scrap its traditional method of counting age for the more internationally used system, meaning their whole population will now become a year or two younger.
AFLW Abolishes White Shorts To Be More Accommodating Of Menstruation

AFLW Abolishes White Shorts To Be More Accommodating Of Menstruation

The AFL have moved to abolish white shorts from uniforms, hoping to eliminate the anxiety some players face during their menstrual cycle.