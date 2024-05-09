Young Woman Shares Banana Dating Signal For Sydney Singles

Brooke Alison Laven posted a video of herself walking around Woolworths with bananas in her trolley to TikTok, captioning the footage “Does anyone know what time the singles go to Neutral Bay Woolworths on Mondays? My co-worker told me it is a thing, and if you put bananas in your cart, it means you’re single”.

In a follow up video, Brooke specified that singles looking to meet people should shop at the Neutral Bay Woolies from 6pm - 8pm on Mondays.

“I think everyone should do the grocery store because it’s almost like a fairy tale,” Brooke said, adding that it’s a much more pleasant way to meet someone than using dating apps.

“Running into the love of your life at the grocery store shopping, it’s just, it’s so nice.”

The theory isn’t as outlandish as it sounds, with I’m A Celebrity star Brittany Hockley discussing the concept on her podcast with Laura Byrne, Life Uncut.

Hockley explained the secret singleton signals on a 2022 episode of the show, saying the direction of the bananas is key.

“You have to get a trolley and you go to the fruit aisle. If you pick up a bunch of bananas, if they are upright, so the curves facing up in the top trolley, this means you are single,” Hockley explained.

“Now if you just want to buy bananas but you’re not looking, you turn them the other way down, so that means you are not open.”