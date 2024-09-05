The Project

World Toe Wrestling Championships To Begin In The UK

The 50th annual World Toe Wrestling Championships is about to be held in Derbyshire, UK.

Organisers of the event, which was begun in a pub in the 1970s, say it is “like arm wrestling, but with feet”.

Competitors from around the world, including the U.S., China and India, are putting their best foot forward to be the ultimate victor.

It works like this. The competitors place their feet against each other on a special podium that has two walls on either side and then lock their toes together.

The winner is the person who can push their competitor's toe against the opposite wall.

The winners of the male and female categories win £500 each and a bronze foot.

Reigning champ Ben ‘Toe-tal Destruction’ Woodroffe has been competing for 20 years and is confident he can go back-to-back.

“[Alan] Nasty Nash has come out of retirement and has 17 championship title wins under his socks, so it’s going to be tough this year,” he told the BBC.

"However, I’m confident, and my toes feel seriously strong after a strict regime of fortifying oat drink, foot baths and toe deadlifts.”

