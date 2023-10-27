Woman Called 'Coloniser' For Opening 'Australian-Style Sushi' Restaurant In New York

Alex Marks, known as @sushicounternyc on TikTok before she deleted her posts, shared a video of her establishing a sushi restaurant in New York City.
The video follows her designing and building the restaurant.
But she's been criticised for her 'Australian-style' offerings, which include teriyaki chicken, avocado and cucumber and spicy tuna.
A chef from North Carolina, Eric Rivera, hit out at Marks, accusing her of cultural appropriation.
"But it's 'stralian sushi. Give me a break coloniser," Rivera said.
"If you don't see why this is a problem, you are the problem."
Other users on Twitter pointed out that Rivera, an immigrant from Puerto Rico, had once planned to open a Puerto Rican- Japanese fusion restaurant in North Carolina.
Many others did take issue with a white woman opening a sushi restaurant.
"Why is someone who is not of Asian descent, better yet from Australia opening a sushi spot in NYC?" said one X user/
Marks' restaurant, Sushi Counter, was also flooded with 1 star reviews on Google, but others defended Marks, and the current rating stands at 4.5 stars.
