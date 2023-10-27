The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Called 'Coloniser' For Opening 'Australian-Style Sushi' Restaurant In New York

Woman Called 'Coloniser' For Opening 'Australian-Style Sushi' Restaurant In New York

An Australian living in New York has been called a "coloniser" for opening a restaurant serving 'Australian-style' sushi.

Alex Marks, known as @sushicounternyc on TikTok before she deleted her posts, shared a video of her establishing a sushi restaurant in New York City.

The video follows her designing and building the restaurant.

But she's been criticised for her 'Australian-style' offerings, which include teriyaki chicken, avocado and cucumber and spicy tuna.

A chef from North Carolina, Eric Rivera, hit out at Marks, accusing her of cultural appropriation.

"But it's 'stralian sushi. Give me a break coloniser," Rivera said.

"If you don't see why this is a problem, you are the problem."

Other users on Twitter pointed out that Rivera, an immigrant from Puerto Rico, had once planned to open a Puerto Rican- Japanese fusion restaurant in North Carolina.

Many others did take issue with a white woman opening a sushi restaurant.

"Why is someone who is not of Asian descent, better yet from Australia opening a sushi spot in NYC?" said one X user/

Marks' restaurant, Sushi Counter, was also flooded with 1 star reviews on Google, but others defended Marks, and the current rating stands at 4.5 stars.

Image: Getty/TikTok/@sushicounternyc

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema
NEXT STORY

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

    Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

    If you want something to watch this week, Rove has you covered!
    Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

    Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

    There’s always too much news to keep up with, so these are some of the weirdest headlines from around the world.
    Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

    Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

    Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services, Amanda Rishworth
    Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

    Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

    A charity shop in Wales has asked the community not to donate sex toys.
    Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

    Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

    According to the annual UCLA report, Gen Z are a bunch of freakin’ nerds. They want less sex and more friendship when it comes to television and film.