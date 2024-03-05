The Project

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" Contestant Left Confused After' Phone A Friend' Mix Up

A contestant on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire was left confused after using his 'phone a friend' lifeline to call his wife, only to hear a man's voice answer.

Game shows can be stressful; you could potentially win a lot of money that could change your life. 

But the pressure of knowing all the answers and when to risk it all can make even the coolest customer sweat. 

So imagine how much more stressed you would be finding out your wife might be cheating on you live on air.

That's what happened to one contestant on the UK version of 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'. 

A 2020 clip from the show has recently resurfaced, during which contestant JP Hogan uses the 'phone a friend' lifeline to call his wife. 

He was hoping she could help him with a question about the days of the weekend in Germany, but was instead greeted with a man's voice.

The host, Jeremy Clarkson, noticed this and remarked, 'That was a man who just answered your phone.'

Turns out it was just an automated message, and his wife did eventually answer the phone.

The clip has racked up 350,000 views and heaps of comments, with many people pointing out the awkward moment. 

One person commented, 'That was the most awkward Phone A Friend ever. When the host asked her to confirm if she had someone there with her I died'.

So, if you want to see some cringe TV, check it out.

