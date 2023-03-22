The Project

Vintage CorningWare Dishes Are Being Listed For Over $10,000 On eBay, Time To Check Grandma’s Cupboards

It’s time to check nan’s cupboards because vintage CorningWare dishes are being listed for thousands on eBay.

Do your grandparents still keep their old cookware from the 70s? Well, it’s time to rummage through the cupboards because some vintage pieces are going for thousands on eBay.

Once considered outdated and corny, CorningWare dishes seem to now be all the rage, with some casserole dishes listed for a whopping $15,000.

It’s not just any CorningWare casserole dish going for a high price. More specifically, it’s the white casserole dishes that are covered in floral designs.

A quick search for CorningWare on eBay will show an array of listings, with prices ranging from $45 to some well over $10,000.

Speaking to 7News, one seller explained they’d made a small fortune selling the old cookware.

“My mother collected CorningWare, and it was very popular back in the day, but it’s been gathering dust in our home for years,” she said.

“I’ve sold off a few pieces - with my mum’s blessing, of course - and have made about $9,000 so far. I have another one listed at the moment, which I’m hoping to get around $2,500 for.

“I would never have thought that it could be so valuable. When I was younger, I thought it was just daggy.

“Now it’s making us more money than I ever dreamed.”

