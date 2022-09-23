Viewers Warned Over New Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer Series For Being Too Disturbing

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is Netflix’s new series exploring the life and exploits of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Dahmer was convicted of the murder of seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991, where he also admitted to eating the flesh of his victims.

In what was expected to be a graphic series, many viewers were not prepared for how intense the show is.

Many not even making it past the first episode, issuing warnings to anyone thinking of watching the series.

Some viewers pointed out that most of Dahmer’s victims were LGBTQ+ POC.

While Dahmer has been explored in-depth before, the new series aims to highlight this detail that is often ignored.

Rashad Robinson, a consulting producer on the show, said that while the series is about the serial killer, it’s also a story about victims and the impact that Dahmer and local leaders' compliance had on their communities.

"At its core, this is a story of deep and systemic injustice, of people who were harmed and all the ways in which society failed them," Robinson explained.