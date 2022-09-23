The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Viewers Warned Over New Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer Series For Being Too Disturbing

Viewers Warned Over New Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer Series For Being Too Disturbing

Netflix users have been warned of disturbing scenes in the new Jeffrey Dahmer series, with many not even able to get through the first episode.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is Netflix’s new series exploring the life and exploits of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.  

  

Dahmer was convicted of the murder of seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991, where he also admitted to eating the flesh of his victims.  

  

In what was expected to be a graphic series, many viewers were not prepared for how intense the show is.  

  

Many not even making it past the first episode, issuing warnings to anyone thinking of watching the series.  

  

  

  

  

Some viewers pointed out that most of Dahmer’s victims were LGBTQ+ POC.  

  

While Dahmer has been explored in-depth before, the new series aims to highlight this detail that is often ignored.  

  

Rashad Robinson, a consulting producer on the show, said that while the series is about the serial killer, it’s also a story about victims and the impact that Dahmer and local leaders' compliance had on their communities.  

  

"At its core, this is a story of deep and systemic injustice, of people who were harmed and all the ways in which society failed them," Robinson explained.  

  

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails
NEXT STORY

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails

Jilted Bride Carries On With £12,000 ($20,000) Wedding After Groom Bails

Bride-to-be, Kayley Stead, was left at the altar but decided to go ahead without the groom and party with her friends and family anyway.
A Man Has Been Arrested After Police Recognise SpongeBob SquarePants Shorts Thief Wore During Robberies

A Man Has Been Arrested After Police Recognise SpongeBob SquarePants Shorts Thief Wore During Robberies

Police have arrested a serial burglar in the U.S. after wearing SpongeBob SquarePants clothing while breaking into apartments. 
Introducing JOMO: The Joy Of Missing Out Trend That Is On The Rise

Introducing JOMO: The Joy Of Missing Out Trend That Is On The Rise

We're all familiar with FOMO: the fear of missing out, but ever since covid JOMO: the Joy of Missing Out is the trend on the rise.
South Korean President Overheard Swearing About The U.S. In Big Rant

South Korean President Overheard Swearing About The U.S. In Big Rant

South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, has landed in hot water after a hot mic caught the world leader referring to the U.S. congress “f****rs”.
German Division Of Animal Activist Group Call For Men To Be Banned From Intimacy

German Division Of Animal Activist Group Call For Men To Be Banned From Intimacy

PETA's German division has called for meat-eating men to be banned from having sex.