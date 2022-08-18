The Project

U.S. Bans Episode Of 'Bluey' Because Of 'Inappropriate Content'

U.S. audiences are being denied an episode of Bluey because of 'inappropriate content'.

A third-season episode of the Aussie kids show appears to have been banned on the streaming platform Disney+ in the U.S.

The episode 'Family Matters' involves the famous canine family getting ready in the morning, when dad Bandit is accused of farting in front of Bluey.

Mum Chilli orders a trial of the family to solve the farting crime, with Bluey and Bingo acting as witnesses.

But this hilarious episode about natural bodily function seems to be too much for U.S. audiences, with the episode not available for viewing.

According to cinemablend.com, there is hope the offending episode may finally reach U.S. shores, as only the first half of the third season is currently streaming on Disney+.

"The first half of Season 3 made its debut as part of the Disney platform's August releases, and by and large, fans have been just as tickled and jubilant as ever. But it looks like not all of the episodes made the voyage, with Disney+ cutting one potentially offending instalment from the bunch, while also reportedly cutting scenes and dialogue from other Season 3 eps," the publication said.

