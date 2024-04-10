Turns Out Mozzarella Cheese Is The Best Cheese For Heart Health

According to a board-certified interventional cardiologist, there are some cheeses that can be part of a heart-healthy diet.

“Some foods, such as those high in saturated fat and sodium, can increase someone’s risk of cardiovascular disease,” Dr Cheng-Han Chen, a cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at Memorial Care Saddleback Medical Center, told Parade.

“Conversely, a plant-based, high-fibre and low-saturated fat diet can be beneficial for heart health.”

But don’t fret, because cheese “can be part of a heart-healthy diet,” according to Dr Chen.

Dr Chen added that when choosing what cheese to buy, it shouldn’t be “too high in saturated fat and sodium, and [eaten] in moderation,” pointing out that mozzarella cheese is one of the best choices.

“It’s a good source of protein and calcium, and even contains probiotics that can benefit gut and immune health,” he explained.

“Fresh mozzarella is also lower in saturated fat and sodium than other cheeses.”

Dr Chen also pointed out that sodium content can vary among mozzarellas, so be sure to check the nutrition label.

“It’s a good idea to avoid mozzarella cheeses with too much sodium, as this can increase blood pressure, among other effects,” Chen said.

He also suggests that although the cheese may be high in protein, you can get protein from other food sources.

“The protein in cheese can be found in lean meat, while the calcium can be found in foods such as yogurt, beans and leafy greens,” Chen advised.

“In general, the more processed a food is, the less healthy it is likely to be,” he said.