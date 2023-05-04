The Project

Türkiye Gifts Mexico A German Shepherd Puppy After Search Dog’s Death

Türkiye has given Mexico a German shepherd puppy after a Mexican rescue dog who had been helping search for survivors from the massive earthquake near the Syrian border died.

Mexico said Türkiye’s gift showed that “humanitarian aid knows no limits or border”.

The German shepherd will join Mexico’s canine unit. The pup will be trained to locate survivors.

Following an online vote, the cute puppy was named Arkadas, which means ‘friend’ in Turkish.

Earlier this year, Mexico deployed a team of rescue dogs near the Syrian border to assist in locating survivors.

They lost a canine team member, Proteo, during the arduous search for any survivors in the rubble. His trainer said that Proteo died from exhaustion after a long journey and working hard looking for survivors in icy conditions.

Türkiye’s has said that it hopes the puppy will “carry on the legacy” of Proteo.

“Thanks to my friends from Mexico who welcomed me with great affection, I promise to do my best to be a great search and rescue dog,” the Mexican defence ministry tweeted.

