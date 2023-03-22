Tones and I Married Her ‘Best Friend’ In A Secret Bali Wedding

“Well, we weren’t planning on spreading the news until after the single dropped, but I MARRIED my best friend!” the caption read.

The singer shared vintage photos of the couple, their bridal party and their friends and family dancing the night away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TONES AND I (@tonesandi)

The couple got engaged in 2021. In an interview with Kyle and Jackie O, the singer described Jimmy’s proposal.

“I got back from the pub, and [Jimmy] was like, ‘Oh come down to the studio I want to show you something.’

“I thought he’s just like farted into the mic and put reverb on it or something,” she explained.

“So I press play and he’s like … ‘Hey… I love you’ and all that stuff we say to each other, and then I turned around.. He was laughing because he was so nervous…and at the end it said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and when I turned around he was on one knee, and on his right knee he had tattooed ‘Will you marry me?”