Tones and I Married Her ‘Best Friend’ In A Secret Bali Wedding

Singer Tones and I, Toni Watson, has announced that she married her footballer fiancé Jimmy Bedford in a secret Bali wedding.

“Well, we weren’t planning on spreading the news until after the single dropped, but I MARRIED my best friend!” the caption read.

The singer shared vintage photos of the couple, their bridal party and their friends and family dancing the night away.

 
A post shared by TONES AND I (@tonesandi)

The couple got engaged in 2021. In an interview with Kyle and Jackie O, the singer described Jimmy’s proposal.

“I got back from the pub, and [Jimmy] was like, ‘Oh come down to the studio I want to show you something.’

“I thought he’s just like farted into the mic and put reverb on it or something,” she explained.

“So I press play and he’s like … ‘Hey… I love you’ and all that stuff we say to each other, and then I turned around.. He was laughing because he was so nervous…and at the end it said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and when I turned around he was on one knee, and on his right knee he had tattooed ‘Will you marry me?”

 
A post shared by jimmybedd (@jimmybedd)

