Tokyo Government Will Launch Its Own Dating App In Effort To Boost National Birth Rate

App users will be required to submit appropriate documentation to prove they are legally single, and will even have to sign a letter confirming that they are willing to get married.

"We learned that 70 percent of people who want to get married aren't actively joining events or apps to look for a partner," a Tokyo government official in charge of the new dating app told AFP.

"We want to give them a gentle push to find one," he said.

As part of the registration process for the app, users will need to attend an interview to confirm their identity, and supply a tax certificate slip to prove their annual salary.

In 2023, Japan’s birth rate dropped to a record low of 758,631, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying that their declining birth rate is the “gravest crisis our country faces”.

A Tokyo official has said that the app could be launched by as early as summer in 2024.