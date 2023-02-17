The Project

TikToker Exposes How You Can Check Your One-Star Uber Ratings

Sorry to ruin your day.

Did you know that you can check the ratings that Uber drivers have left you?

Well, TikTok user Emmatainment has exposed how you can do this, and the internet went wild.

If you go to your privacy settings, you can see a summary of how you use Uber.

Click the prompt ‘See summary’ and scroll down to ‘Ratings’ and prepare yourself. However, you are not able to see the reasons why the driver has left the rating.

One person commented, “I have 24 and I legit am a silent rider who is NEVER late.”

“I HAVE 33 (1) STAR! Like I hardly even star at them I wonder why I did…”

“I have four 1 star review. Like WHAT WAS THE REASON?! I literally just sit back and mind my business.”

In a follow up video, Emma shared some of the comments she received on the original video and summary of why some Uber drivers give one-star ratings.

She goes on to list, “bigoted conversations, political convos…making a mess, being rude”.

A surprising one was “being on a FaceTime or speaker phone call.”

She claims that a lot of female Uber drivers left comments stating, “that they don’t pick you up if your rating is below a 4.8”.

She goes on to explain that a commenter claimed that if an Uber driver gives you a one-star rating, “then the app will never connect you with them again.”

@emmatainment I wish I never found this setting #uber #uberratings ♬ original sound - Emmatainment
