TikTok Bans Toxic ‘Legging Legs’ Trend For Promoting Unrealistic Body Standards

Under the hashtag ‘legging legs’, young girls and women shared videos of themselves in the activewear staple, analyzing the gap between their thighs.

For some women, this meant showing off their societally approved ‘thigh gaps’, while for others, it encouraged them to scrutinize their bodies and claim their legs don’t look ‘good’ in leggings.

Australian model and fitness influencer Stephanie Claire Smith addressed the toxic trend on the app, insisting it is “toxic”. “And now there is a trend: legging legs. If you have legs, and you’ve got a pair of leggings on, you’ve got legging legs.

Recalling a time in her life when she wanted a “thigh gap”, Smith said it drove her “insane” as her genetics didn’t allow her body to naturally have that gap.

It’s been reported by multiple publications that TikTok has now banned the hashtag, so that users who attempt to find videos of it are now shown information about what to do if you are experiencing disordered eating.

Speaking to news.com.au, a spokesperson for the app confirmed the hashtag had been removed, saying “when people search for #legginglegs or content related to eating disorders, they are shown a pop-up with a link to the Butterfly Foundation”.

“TikTok is an inclusive and body-positive environment and we do not allow content that depicts, promotes, normalizes or glorifies eating disorders.”