The winning numbers for Powerball on Thursday were 10, 4, 12, 18, 2, 34 and 7; the Powerball was 7.

According to The Lott, the three prizes were won in NSW, Victoria and Western Australia, and they split the $160 million prize pool, giving them more than $53 million each.

The Lott has said they are waiting for the mystery Sydney winner to check their entry and make contact.