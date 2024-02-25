Taylor Swift's Backup Dancer Quotes Iconic Aussie Movie Line At The Eras Tour

During Swift's 'We Are Never Getting Back Together', Saunders is handed the mic for one line in the song.

During the tour's time in Sydney, he's said 'Yeah Nah' and 'Naur', in reference to the way Aussies are known around the world for saying 'no'.

But on Saturday night, they took it a step further, and Saunders quoted the iconic 1997 Michael Caton film 'The Castle'.

"Tell him he's dreaming," Saunders said to the 80,000+ crowd at Accor Stadium.

The crowd screamed and started laughing at the moment, which has become a fan favourite over the tour.

Swift is expected to rake in about $27 million for each of her seven Australian shows and will personally pocket about $5 million per show.

The Eras Tour as a whole, which began in March 2023 and will finish in December, is already the best-selling concert tour ever and the first to surpass $1 billion in ticket sales.

Image: X/@tswifterastour/Getty