The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Taylor Swift Fans Freak Out As She Partners With Gracie Abrams On New Song

Taylor Swift Fans Freak Out As She Partners With Gracie Abrams On New Song

Gracie Abrams has teamed up with Taylor Swift to create a new song called ‘us.’

The new track appears on Abrams’ second studio album, ‘The Secret of Us’.

The track begins with a delicate acoustic guitar before Gracie’s sweet vocals begin. It then slowly builds into an uplifting yet emotional song.

In an interview with Billboard, Abrams revealed that the night she wrote the song with Swift, a fire started in Swift’s kitchen.

“She was such a legend – I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do,” she told Billboard.

The pair had enjoyed a lovely night of dinner and drinks before they started previewing the mega popstar’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and Abrams’ sophomore album, ‘The Secret of Us’.

“We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks.”

Swift invited Abrams to be one of the opening acts on her mammoth Eras Tour.

“[It was] the best experience of my life,” Abrams told Variety. “To have that become a part of my weekly routine for four months straight has bled into kind of all ways of my life, not just how joyful I feel internally, but the songs that we’ve been making.”

Abrams also explained that being a part of the Eras Tour “completely altered every single thing for [her].”

“It informed so much about how I went about writing this next album,” she told MusicNews.

“She makes everyone feel seen and heard, and she also at different points in the shows makes it feel like an intimate venue despite the fact that there are 80,000 or 100,000 people sharing the space.

“That’s what I want so badly, because the joy is infectious,” she said. “It taught me so much, being able to watch the way that she shows up for everyone that she loves and has a beautiful life and is as generous and giving as she is and kills it every single time.”

Australian Among Those Who Died During The Hajj Pilgrimage Due To Extreme Heat
NEXT STORY

Australian Among Those Who Died During The Hajj Pilgrimage Due To Extreme Heat

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Australian Among Those Who Died During The Hajj Pilgrimage Due To Extreme Heat

    Australian Among Those Who Died During The Hajj Pilgrimage Due To Extreme Heat

    An Australian is among hundreds of people who died during the Hajj pilgrimage after intense heat at the holy site.
    Belgium's Amadou Onana’s Incredible Accent Change

    Belgium's Amadou Onana’s Incredible Accent Change

    Belgium's midfielder Amadou Onana provided the smoothest switch from French to cockney English you'll ever see to tell a journalist off for getting his name wrong.
    Titanic Submersible Company Sets Eyes On Venus

    Titanic Submersible Company Sets Eyes On Venus

    The co-founder of the doomed Titan sub that imploded now claims he'll be sending humans to Venus by 2050.
    New Study Claims If A Man’s Height Is Important To You, You Likely Consider Yourself Attractive

    New Study Claims If A Man’s Height Is Important To You, You Likely Consider Yourself Attractive

    A new study is suggesting that women who consider a man's height an important trait when looking for a partner, likely rate themselves as good-looking.
    U.S. State Passes Law Requiring Ten Commandments Displayed In All Public Classrooms

    U.S. State Passes Law Requiring Ten Commandments Displayed In All Public Classrooms

    Louisiana has become the first U.S. state to require all public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments under a new conservative agenda under a new governor.