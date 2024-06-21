Taylor Swift Fans Freak Out As She Partners With Gracie Abrams On New Song

The new track appears on Abrams’ second studio album, ‘The Secret of Us’.

The track begins with a delicate acoustic guitar before Gracie’s sweet vocals begin. It then slowly builds into an uplifting yet emotional song.

In an interview with Billboard, Abrams revealed that the night she wrote the song with Swift, a fire started in Swift’s kitchen.

“She was such a legend – I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do,” she told Billboard.

The pair had enjoyed a lovely night of dinner and drinks before they started previewing the mega popstar’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and Abrams’ sophomore album, ‘The Secret of Us’.

“We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks.”

Swift invited Abrams to be one of the opening acts on her mammoth Eras Tour.

“[It was] the best experience of my life,” Abrams told Variety. “To have that become a part of my weekly routine for four months straight has bled into kind of all ways of my life, not just how joyful I feel internally, but the songs that we’ve been making.”

Abrams also explained that being a part of the Eras Tour “completely altered every single thing for [her].”

“It informed so much about how I went about writing this next album,” she told MusicNews.

“She makes everyone feel seen and heard, and she also at different points in the shows makes it feel like an intimate venue despite the fact that there are 80,000 or 100,000 people sharing the space.

“That’s what I want so badly, because the joy is infectious,” she said. “It taught me so much, being able to watch the way that she shows up for everyone that she loves and has a beautiful life and is as generous and giving as she is and kills it every single time.”