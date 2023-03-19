Taylor Swift Breaks Record For Highest Attended Concert For A Female Artist

Swift performed the first show of her 52-show tour through North America at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

With more than 69,000 people in attendance, Taylor Swift has officially broken the record for the highest attended concert for a female artist in the U.S..

Swift overtook Madonna, who had held it since 1987 when she performed at Anaheim Stadium in LA in front of 63,000 people.

The Eras Tour treats Swifties to 44 songs, meaning the concert goes for a whopping three hours and 15 minutes.

The setlist is divided into four parts; The 'Lover' era, 'Cruel Summer', 'The Man' and 'You Need To Calm Down'.

While the tour is kicking off with great fanfare, the ticket sale platform is being sued by fans.

According to the complaint, numerous Taylor Swift fans are suing the ticket sale platform for damages arising from breach of contract, fraud and price fixing.

A number of Taylor Swift fans are suing Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, who hosted ticket sales for Swift's latest tour, "The Eras Tour" last month.

The ticket presale resulted in chaos, with fans subjected to hours of waiting, errors in messaging and increased ticket pricing.

According to court documents reviewed by TODAY, the plaintiffs allege Ticketmaster committed a breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation, fraud, fraudulent inducement and several antitrust violations.

The plaintiffs allege Ticketmaster "intentionally and purposefully misled" purchasers about the availability of tickets.

The plaintiffs are seeking a penalty of $2,500 against Ticketmaster for every violation of the Business and Professions Code, section 17200.