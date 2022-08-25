The Project

Sylvester Stallone Is Reportedly Getting A Divorce Because Of His Dog

How far would you go for love of a dog? Well, it appears Sylvester Stallone is ending his 25-year marriage because of one.

Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin have filed for divorce, with reports that the final straw may have been his insistence on getting a new dog.

Stallone, 76, was adamant about getting a new dog, a Rottweiler named Dwight, for the protection of his family (surely the robot he had in Rocky 4 could be modified to protect the home), and Flavin didn’t want to add another pooch to the family.

And as any married person will tell you, the secret to a positive and successful marriage is compromise.

Still, it seems the pair both stuck to their guns, and according to Page Six “The damning dog argument allegedly led to “an extremely heated argument that brought up other issues” in their marriage, although it didn’t appear to be “marriage-enders” at the time.”

But what may have been a marriage ender could be the Rocky star's latest tattoo.

Stallone used to have a tattoo of his wife on his right shoulder, but he no longer has that as he had it covered with the face of his ex-dog Butkus, a bull mastiff that appeared in the film franchise alongside the actor.

Now we here at The Project don’t claim to know the inner workings of the Stallone/Flavin marriage, but I’m not sure how that conversation goes down.

“Yo, Jennifer, I’m thinkingaboutgettingthedogtattooedonmyshoulder”

“Sorry Sly, you’re mumbling again, like I’ve been saying for 25 years, you need to enunciate when you’re telling me things”

“I said I’m uh gettingthedogtattooedonmyshoulder”

“You getting a dog or two because your older?”

“GETTINGTHEDOGTATTOOEDONMYSHOULDER”

“You’re getting the dog groomed…something…colder?

And then he storms out, gets the tattoo, gets a new dog, and the divorce papers are filed. Because as everyone knows, compromise AND understanding are the secrets to a happy marriage.

