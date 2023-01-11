Surprise Detail About Bubble O'Bill Ice Creams Goes Unnoticed For Years

“How old were you when you discovered BUBBLE O’ BILL had a BULLET Hole in his hat?”

Many people took to the comments to share that they’ve never noticed the hole, although they’ve enjoyed eating this dessert for years.

“Today old, and I’ve probably eaten 1,000 in 38 years,” one user exclaimed.

“What! Have I been eating blindfolded for the past 50 off years?”

The Streets website confirms the Bill is a “classic blend of strawberry, chocolate and caramel ice confection, with a mega bubblegum nose, and a bullet hole through his hat.”

Who was the perpetrator that put the bullet hole in his hat?

It is rumoured to have been none other than Bubble O’ Jill, Bill’s older sister.

“I grew up eating Bubble O Bill’s like every other Aussie, but I was today years old when I realised that poor Bill had been tragically shot in the head. Devo for him,” one user shared.