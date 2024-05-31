The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

'Superwog' Brothers Announce New Netflix Series

'Superwog' Brothers Announce New Netflix Series

Aussie brothers Theo and Nathan Saidden, known for their hugely popular Superwog characters, are bringing a new original series to Netflix.

Production has started on 'Son of a Donkey', a standalone series that follows Theo as he moves out of his home to claim his independence— until he's faced with the harsh realities of adulthood. 

"From driving fines and daddy issues to internet scams and a lot of therapy, Theo and his best friend Johnny get up to their usual antics as they come to terms with what's most important: family," a synopsis reads. 

The comedy duo will write, direct, produce and star in the series, which is also being produced by Princess Pictures for Netflix. 

Theo and Nathan Saidden started their YouTube channel in 2008, and have since amassed over 3.4 million subscribers and 476 million video views. 

The brothers have also previously starred in two seasons of Superwog for ABC iView, which were also streamed on Netflix worldwide under the name Superbro.

"We're so happy to announce our new show with Netflix. This will be the wildest show we've ever made. There are new characters, bigger ideas, more action, more craziness. It's just so exciting to be working with a service that puts us on screens all around the world," Theo and Nathan said in a statement. 

Production on Son of a Donkey has started and filming will take place in Melbourne. 

The series is supported by VicScreen through the Victorian Screen Incentive (VSI). 

Calls For Immigration Minister To Lose Job Over Visa Chaos
NEXT STORY

Calls For Immigration Minister To Lose Job Over Visa Chaos

Advertisement

Related Articles

Calls For Immigration Minister To Lose Job Over Visa Chaos

Calls For Immigration Minister To Lose Job Over Visa Chaos

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles is scrambling to find a fix after it was revealed criminals, including serial rapists and murderers, had their visa cancellations overturned on his watch.
Icelandic Volcano Erupts For Fifth Time Since December

Icelandic Volcano Erupts For Fifth Time Since December

A volcano in southwestern Iceland has erupted for the fifth time since December, spewing red lava that once again threatens the coastal town of Grindavik and led to the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.
New Study Finds Disrupted Sleep Can Increase Risk Of Impulsive Behaviours

New Study Finds Disrupted Sleep Can Increase Risk Of Impulsive Behaviours

Researchers have conducted an analysis of 15 years of US data on suicides and homicides found that nocturnal wakefulness could be a contributing factor in both.
Billie Eilish Thinks Three-Hour Concerts Are “Psychotic“

Billie Eilish Thinks Three-Hour Concerts Are “Psychotic“

Billie Eilish has dismissed the idea of performing a three-hour concert, saying “nobody wants that”.
Man Zooms Into Court Hearing For Driving With A Suspended License While Behind The Wheel

Man Zooms Into Court Hearing For Driving With A Suspended License While Behind The Wheel

A judge has been left in shock after a man accused of driving without a license appeared to his own hearing virtually…while driving a car.