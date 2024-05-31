'Superwog' Brothers Announce New Netflix Series

Production has started on 'Son of a Donkey', a standalone series that follows Theo as he moves out of his home to claim his independence— until he's faced with the harsh realities of adulthood.

"From driving fines and daddy issues to internet scams and a lot of therapy, Theo and his best friend Johnny get up to their usual antics as they come to terms with what's most important: family," a synopsis reads.

The comedy duo will write, direct, produce and star in the series, which is also being produced by Princess Pictures for Netflix.

Theo and Nathan Saidden started their YouTube channel in 2008, and have since amassed over 3.4 million subscribers and 476 million video views.

The brothers have also previously starred in two seasons of Superwog for ABC iView, which were also streamed on Netflix worldwide under the name Superbro.

"We're so happy to announce our new show with Netflix. This will be the wildest show we've ever made. There are new characters, bigger ideas, more action, more craziness. It's just so exciting to be working with a service that puts us on screens all around the world," Theo and Nathan said in a statement.

Production on Son of a Donkey has started and filming will take place in Melbourne.

The series is supported by VicScreen through the Victorian Screen Incentive (VSI).