The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Study Suggests Men Find Women Wearing Red 70% More Attractive

Study Suggests Men Find Women Wearing Red 70% More Attractive

Rumours have suggested that red can make someone seem more attractive for years, but now there’s science to back it up.

Researchers in Germany have discovered that men find women who wear red 70% more attractive. It’s science!

This is very handy news for women who are either trying to attract or repel men. 

The researchers showed men 120 images of two identical photos of a woman in her 20s against a white or red background.

It’s definitely one of the more unorthodox eye examinations I’ve ever heard of. 

They rated the woman shown with red behind her as being more attractive, but the scientists weren't clear why the colour enhanced sexual appeal. 

They suspect it may be because the colour can be a sign a woman is fertile or the 'longstanding tradition [of] connecting red' with sexual activities such as "red-light" districts. 

The study was published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, so it’s official ladies, if you’re looking to attract a man, wear red, but if you’re looking to keep them away, wear something white, like a wedding dress.

Grandma Who Charges For Christmas Dinner Raises Her Prices Due To Cost Of Living
NEXT STORY

Grandma Who Charges For Christmas Dinner Raises Her Prices Due To Cost Of Living

Advertisement

Related Articles

Grandma Who Charges For Christmas Dinner Raises Her Prices Due To Cost Of Living

Grandma Who Charges For Christmas Dinner Raises Her Prices Due To Cost Of Living

A U.K. Grandmother who charges her family for Christmas dinner has raised her prices, due to the increased cost of living and inflation.
Research Finds That More Penile Fractures Occur At Christmas Than Any Other Time Of Year

Research Finds That More Penile Fractures Occur At Christmas Than Any Other Time Of Year

A study has revealed that while for many, Christmas is the most beautiful time of the year, it’s also the most likely time for penile fractures.
Students Sue After Teacher Ends Gruelling Eight-Hour Exam 90 Seconds Early

Students Sue After Teacher Ends Gruelling Eight-Hour Exam 90 Seconds Early

A group of students in South Korea are suing the government after their gruelling college admissions exam was ended 90 seconds ahead of schedule.
McDonald's Reveal Hash Browns Were Australia's Most Ordered Menu Item In 2023

McDonald's Reveal Hash Browns Were Australia's Most Ordered Menu Item In 2023

McDonald's have revealed Australia's most popular MyMacca's orders of 2023, with Hash Browns the most ordered menu item across the country.
‘Repugnant’ Passenger Removed From Jetstar Flight For Allegedly Vaping, Exposing Himself And Urinating On Seats

‘Repugnant’ Passenger Removed From Jetstar Flight For Allegedly Vaping, Exposing Himself And Urinating On Seats

A “repugnant” passenger in a Jetstar plane on the Gold Coast was removed after he allegedly smoked an e-cigarette, exposed himself and then urinated on the seats.