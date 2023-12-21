Study Suggests Men Find Women Wearing Red 70% More Attractive

Researchers in Germany have discovered that men find women who wear red 70% more attractive. It’s science!

This is very handy news for women who are either trying to attract or repel men.

The researchers showed men 120 images of two identical photos of a woman in her 20s against a white or red background.

It’s definitely one of the more unorthodox eye examinations I’ve ever heard of.

They rated the woman shown with red behind her as being more attractive, but the scientists weren't clear why the colour enhanced sexual appeal.

They suspect it may be because the colour can be a sign a woman is fertile or the 'longstanding tradition [of] connecting red' with sexual activities such as "red-light" districts.

The study was published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, so it’s official ladies, if you’re looking to attract a man, wear red, but if you’re looking to keep them away, wear something white, like a wedding dress.