Statement From Council of Australian Life Insurers CEO, Christine Cupitt

The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) recognises that genetic testing can play an important role in giving people peace of mind and empowering them to manage potential health risks.

It has never been the intention of the life insurance industry to deter people from taking genetic tests that give them more information about their overall health.

CALI always considers how our industry can continue to meet the evolving expectations of the people we serve.

As genetic testing becomes more prevalent in the community, we believe now is the time for Federal Government regulation to ensure people are not deterred from taking genetic tests to proactively manage their health.

Australia’s life insurers have a history of acting early to ensure they’re supporting people to make informed choices about their future.

The industry came together to develop the Genetic Testing Moratorium in 2019, which is included in the Life Insurance Code of Practice (Life Code). The Life Code sets standards higher than the law to expand Australians’ access to the life insurance protection that suits them when they need it most.

