The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Scientists Confirm Patting Your Dog Is Good For You

Scientists Confirm Patting Your Dog Is Good For You

Swiss researchers studied brain scans of participants petting their dogs and were able to conclude that petting our dogs benefits humans emotionally, boosting activity in the prefrontal cortex.

Researchers at the University of Basel, Switzerland, analysed the brain activity of participants when petting a dog compared to petting a cuddly toy.

The cuddly toys were made to mimic a dog as much as possible, having fur and filled with a hot water bottle to resemble the warmth and weight of a dog.

Participants were scanned staring at a plain white wall to gauge a 'control' image of their brain, to compare when the participant pets a dog and the cuddly toy.

Sessions involving all the interactions were performed three times with both the real dog and toy to probe whether familiarity had an effect on brain activity.

Their preliminary findings showed that touching, seeing and feeling a dog engaged a part of the brain that regulates social or emotional interactions - the prefrontal cortex.

The activity was only detected when petting dogs - not the cuddly toys. 'Prefrontal brain activity in healthy subjects increased with a rise in interactional closeness with a dog or a plush animal, but especially in contact with the dog, the activation is stronger,' the authors concluded in the study.

Interestingly, the researchers also found an increase in prefrontal cortex activity was observed in subsequent interactions with the real dog, but was not observed for the stuffed animal, which indicated that familiarity with an animal could increase brain benefits.

The results concluded stroking real furry friends boosts the part of the brain responsible for social and emotional interactions more than a non-living stimulus does.

Future studies are needed to examine the effect of familiarity between dogs and participants to determine if petting an animal can trigger similar brain activity in patients with socioemotional deficits.

Chef Goes Viral After Praising Coles For Their New “Wheely Baskets”, Only To Later Realise Her Mistake
NEXT STORY

Chef Goes Viral After Praising Coles For Their New “Wheely Baskets”, Only To Later Realise Her Mistake

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chef Goes Viral After Praising Coles For Their New “Wheely Baskets”, Only To Later Realise Her Mistake

Chef Goes Viral After Praising Coles For Their New “Wheely Baskets”, Only To Later Realise Her Mistake

A popular Sydney chef has gone viral after mistaking a shopping basket rack for a “wheely basket” at a local Coles.
American Columnist Believes Adults Should Never Give Kids High Fives

American Columnist Believes Adults Should Never Give Kids High Fives

In news that is going to give childless uncles no moves when talking awkwardly with their nieces and nephews, one American columnist believes that adults shouldn't give High Fives to children.
The Internet Has Been Left Baffled By 162-Year-Old Painting Where A Woman Appears To Be Holding A Smartphone

The Internet Has Been Left Baffled By 162-Year-Old Painting Where A Woman Appears To Be Holding A Smartphone

A famous painting from 1860 has left the internet confused after many believe the woman portrayed in the artwork is holding an object that looks eerily like a smartphone.
Google Trends Show Aussies Want To Know About Time Travel, Covid And When Will The Rain Stop

Google Trends Show Aussies Want To Know About Time Travel, Covid And When Will The Rain Stop

Google has released the things Australians have been searching for the past 20 years, and it turns out we can't get enough of COVID news, weather forecasts and tips on how to cook a Tomahawk steak.
Sydney On Track For Wettest Year On Record As NSW Prepares For More Flooding

Sydney On Track For Wettest Year On Record As NSW Prepares For More Flooding

Large parts of western New South Wales are on flood alert, while Sydney is on the cusp of recording its wettest year on record.